Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Mountain View Baptist Church
Tommy Humphries Obituary
CHESNEE, SC - Thomas "Tommy" Ryan Humphries, Jr., 67, of 130 Riverview Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the husband of Donna Haynes Humphries and son of Verdie Mae Ruppe Humphries of Mayo and the late Thomas Ryan Humphries, Sr. He was a graduate of Chesnee High School, employed by Benson Nissan, and a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Cowpens.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two sons, Trae Humphries (Nikki) of Gaffney and Ty Humphries (Angela) of Cowpens; two sisters, Sharon Ezell (Tommy) and Debbie Splawn (Bruce) both of Chesnee; four grandchildren, Hannah Humphries, Abbi Humphries, Kaylee Humphries and Ava Humphries; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Mountain View Baptist Church with Dr. Steven Griffith, Dr. Shane Ezell, Mr. Trae Humphries and Mr. Ty Humphries officiating. Interment will be in the Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the committal service in the cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Randy Spencer, Steve Abbott, Jimmy Fowler, Craig Kelly, David Bigford and Joey Hilliard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mountain View Baptist Church, 650 Battleground Road, Cowpens, SC 29330.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 21, 2020
