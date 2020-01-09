|
WOODRUFF- Tommy Duane Jennings, 70, of 445 East Georgia Street passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his residence.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of Martha Jennings of Woodruff. He was a retired supervisor with Inman Mills, former Chief of Police for the City of Woodruff, a Hejaz Shriner and a member of Bethel Masonic Lodge #112. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his wife, Connie Knight Jennings of the home; one daughter, Lynn Lindsey of Woodruff; mother-in-law, Margaret S. Knight of Woodruff; one sister, Kay Green of Woodruff; two brothers, Ricky Starnes of Indiana and Jim Green of Woodruff; 2 grandsons, Austin Lindsey and Harrison Lindsey.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Fred Quidley and Mr. Harry Woods.
Visitation will held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020