GAFFNEY, SC- Thomas Dean Lambright, 75, of 722 Edgewater Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Union, he was the husband of Marjorie Steadman Lambright and the son of the late Daniel Thomas Lambright and Madeline West Lambright. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Spartanburg Technical College and was a retired teacher from Spartanburg Technical College. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and was the President of Edgewater Gun Club. Mr. Lambright was a Untied States Air Force Veteran, having served in Vietnam and was a member of Buford Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, also surviving is a son, William Thomas Lambright and wife, Kathryn Lynne of Gaffney; a sister, Nancy Dan Davidson, and husband, Gene of Woodstock, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Buford Street United Street Methodist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the church with Reverend Dave Nichols officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Buford Street United Methodist Church, 120 E. Buford Street, Gaffney, SC, 29340.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 26, 2019