SPARTANBURG, SC- Tommy "Randy" Randall Price, 66, passed away on Saturday, January 04, 2020. He was the son of Juanita Carter Price and the late John Price and was the widower of Joanne Cothran Price. He was retired from Arrow Automotive and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors also include two sons, Randall Price and Douglas Cothran; three grandchildren, Logan and Connor Price and Nelson Cothran. He was predeceased by a brother, Johnny Price.
Funeral Services will be held at 1PM on Wednesday, January 08, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wesley Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 12PM until 1PM prior to the service. Interment will be at Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family is at the home of his mother, Juanita Price.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 6, 2020