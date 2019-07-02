|
Mr. Tony Alvina Jeter, 65, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 21, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Gerry Jeter and Jullie Mae Jeter. Tony worked at Converse College in the Outdoor Maintenance Department. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Jeter.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his wife, Georgia Jeter of Spartanburg, SC; his mother, Jullie Mae Jeter of Spartanburg, SC; two sons, Dallas Samuel, and August Jeter both of Spartanburg, SC; two brothers, Aubry Jeter and Todd Mass both of Spartanburg, SC, one granddaughter, Dynasty Samuel and, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services for Mr. Tony Jeter will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Callaham-Hicks Funeral Chapel by Nathaniel Jones.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 2, 2019