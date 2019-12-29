Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
Tony Gene Carter Obituary
Mr. Tony Gene Carter, 62, of Gaffney, SC died December 22, 2019. He was the husband of Nancy Moore Carter and son of the late Walter June Hollis and Lizzie Carter Hollis.
Survivors in addition to his wife include one sister, Judy (Stan Rookard; a grandchild, Marcus
Thompson; one uncle, Leon Stroble; three aunts, Viola Bryant, Linda Hollis and Bobbie Worthy; brother-in-law, Bobby Miller; sister-in-law, Ann Hollis; a best friend, "Pork Chop"and a host of other relatives and friends. No formal services will be held at this time.
Community Mortuary, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
