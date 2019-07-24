|
LAKE BOWEN- Tony Osteen, 79, of Lake Bowen went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2019. Born May 12, 1940, in Hendersonville, NC, he was the husband of Darlene D. Osteen for 38 years. He was retired from Duke Energy after 35 years of service. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Roger Osteen; a daughter, Carol Hawkins; step-children, Chari Alexander, Todd Garland (Nikki ) and Stephen Dale (Angie); grandchildren, Lauren Dale, Sidney Dale, Arron Osteen, Joshua Garrett, Janice Gregory, and Greyson Garland; and three great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, July 26, 2019 at Seawright Funeral Home from 10:00AM until 10:45AM. A memorial service will follow in the funeral chapel at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice 16 Hyland Rd. Greer SC 29615 or Meals on Wheels PO Box 461 Spartanburg SC 29304.
