Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. PO BOX 758
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lyman First Baptist
80 Groce Road
Lyman, SC
Tony R. Clayton Obituary
DUNCAN - Tony R. Clayton, 55, of Duncan, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of Bonnie Olivia (Rogers) Clayton and the late Charles
David Clayton, Sr.
Tony was a Barber. His establishment, Clayton Barber Shop has been part of the Lyman Community for over 60 years beginning with his grandfather, Walter D. Rogers. Tony was a member of Lyman First Baptist Church. He was a Master Mason at Irving Southworth Masonic Lodge and was a member of the Byrnes Booster Club. He Loved Clemson Tigers and Byrnes Rebel Football. He spoke his mind and was a True Blue Friend.
In addition to his mother, Tony is survived by his sister, N. Charlene Clayton of Charlotte; his brother Charles David Clayton, II and his wife, Varina of Lyman; his aunt, Linda Clayton of Spartanburg; his uncle, Gary "R. G." Clayton; and many cousins, family and friends.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Lyman First Baptist, 80 Groce Road, Lyman, SC
Online condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 26, 2019
