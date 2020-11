LYMAN- Tonya Michelle Wakefield, 45, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 and went to her heavenly home. Born May 8, 1975 in Greenville, she was the daughter of Tommy Mason and Kathy Mason.Survivors also include her grandparents and Caregivers, James Rufus McAbee and Virginia Louise Cartee McAbee; a brother; two sisters; two aunts; two uncles and many loving cousins.Private services were held Saturday.Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC