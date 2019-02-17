|
Tracie Lynn Hazel, age 51, passed away February 12, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Tracie was a Spartanburg, South Carolina native, and was born on July 18, 1967 to William Ross Hall and Vickie Ott Hall. Tracie was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother; she will be deeply and sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Tracie is preceded in death by her parents, William and Vickie Hall. She is survived by her sons Justin K. Hazel (Karen Torrence) and Jordan K. Hazel, both of Jacksonville, Florida; ex-husband, Joseph K. Hazel, Jacksonville, Florida ; siblings Kim Kirtsey (Tony) of Inman, South Carolina and Scott Hall (Cindy) of Spartanburg, South Carolina; and one granddaughter, Savannah Hazel, of Jacksonville, Florida.
A celebration of Tracie's life will be held at a later date in Inman, South Carolina. Words of comfort and condolences may be left at hgriversidefuneralhome.com.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida, 32205, is serving the family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019