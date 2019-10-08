|
|
Tracie McCurry Smith, 56, of Spartanburg, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was the daughter of Joyce McCurry Fincher and the late Harry Kenneth Wilder.
Tracie was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and enjoyed working with the seniors. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Rolling Thunder.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Josh Smith; her granddaughters, Paisley Smith and Caroline Gee; her brother, Tim Wilder (Rhonda); and her nephew, Dustin Silvey (Dawn). She is predeceased by her sister, Tammy Silvey.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. Lyman, SC 29365. The service will begin at 12:00 noon with interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, 350 N Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2019