Home

POWERED BY

Services
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracie (McCurry) Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracie (McCurry) Smith Obituary
Tracie McCurry Smith, 56, of Spartanburg, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was the daughter of Joyce McCurry Fincher and the late Harry Kenneth Wilder.
Tracie was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and enjoyed working with the seniors. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Rolling Thunder.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Josh Smith; her granddaughters, Paisley Smith and Caroline Gee; her brother, Tim Wilder (Rhonda); and her nephew, Dustin Silvey (Dawn). She is predeceased by her sister, Tammy Silvey.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. Lyman, SC 29365. The service will begin at 12:00 noon with interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, 350 N Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now