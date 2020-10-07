1/1
Tracy "Niki" (Kyzer) Switzer
1966 - 2020
On Sunday, October 4, 2020 Tracy "Niki" Kyzer Switzer, beloved wife, mother, daughter and friend passed away at the age of 53.
Niki was born on November 23, 1966, in Spartanburg, SC, to Sandra Bates Wallace and the late Fred S. Kyzer. She was a member of Emma Gray Memorial United Methodist Church in Woodruff. She was a Spartanburg High School graduate and received a degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina. Niki worked at Adidas for 22 years where she held the role of Customer Service Manager. On October 1, 1994, she married Tracy C. Switzer. They have one son, Trey Bates Switzer.
To know Niki was to love her. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile and her kind and generous spirit. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was always up for a trip to the beach or lake. She was full of life and kept a positive attitude even during her battles with cancer.
Niki is survived by her husband, Tracy; son, Trey; mother, Sandy (Jimmy); brother, Fred S. Kyzer II; sister-in-law, Ginger Lanford and husband, Tony, along with her niece, Julie Lanford, and nephew, Troy Lanford; step-siblings include Chris Meeks (Julie), Jason Meeks (Angel), Craig Meeks (Allsion), Mack Wallace (Laura), Susan Wallace, Wendy (Bill) Morrison and Melissa (Frank) Hribar.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Emma Gray Memorial United Methodist Church by Rev. Andy Watson.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. prior to the service in the church social hall.
Due to COVID-19 it is requested that face masks be worn and social distancing be practiced during the visitation and funeral service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Emma Gray Memorial United Methodist Church, 321 West Georgia Street, Woodruff, SC 29388.
The family is at the residence, 108 Country Estates Road, Woodruff.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
October 6, 2020
Dear Sandy,
I was saddened to read about Niki. I remember her fondly as such a sweet, good student in my grade six class at Coop/Todd Elementary. Please accept my deepest sympathy to you and Niki's family.
Benita Scoggins Stavely
Benita Scoggins Stave ly
Teacher
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
