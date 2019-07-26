Home

Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Resources
Travis Dujuan Riser

Travis Dujuan Riser Obituary
ROEBUCK, S.C. -- Travis Dujuan Riser, 38 of 3990 Walnut Grove Road, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County and son of Marilyn Riser-Jones and Marvin Casey.
Travis was a 1999 graduate of Woodruff High School and attended New Bethel Baptist Church, Woodruff, SC and was an employee of 5 Star Rental, Spartanburg, SC.
Other survivors include one sister, Shonia (Edward) Gordon and one cousin / brother Lamont (Beverly) Ferguson
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 PM at New Bethel Baptist Church, Woodruff, SC with burial in church cemetery.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC


Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 26, 2019
