Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Travis E. Wardlaw


1964 - 2019
Travis E. Wardlaw Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Travis E. Wardlaw, 55, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born January 7, 1964, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Donald Reynolds Wardlaw and Marion Grinnell Wardlaw.
An avid Georgia football fan, Travis was a simple man who worked hard, tried his best, and enjoyed attending his grandson Brenden's sporting events.
Survivors include his daughter, Brooke Irby (Cederick) of Inman, SC; grandson, Brenden Irby; lifelong friend, Todd Campbell; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Richard Wardlaw, Donna Wardlaw, and Robert Wardlaw.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:30 PM Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Pastor
Tyshawn Staggs.
The family is at the home of Brooke and Cederick Irby.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 14, 2019
