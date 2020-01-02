Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church. Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Travis Mobley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Travis Mobley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Travis Mobley Obituary
Travis Mitchell Mobley, 48, of 110 Perry Dr, Boiling Springs, SC, passed away on December 23, 2019. A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the husband of Raicynda Moultrie Mobley and son of Bobbye Wright Mobley and the late Buford Mobley, Sr. He was a 1990 graduate of Spartanburg High School. He received his Bachelors degree from Furman University and a Masters degree from Cappella University. He was a guidance counselor for Laurens County School District. He served in the US Army. He was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. Survivors in addition to his wife and mother include two sons, Caleb Mitchell Mobley and Rasondre Boozer; one brother, Buford "Buff" (Sheila) Mobley, Jr.; nd a host of other relatives. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Travis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -