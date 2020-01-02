|
|
Travis Mitchell Mobley, 48, of 110 Perry Dr, Boiling Springs, SC, passed away on December 23, 2019. A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the husband of Raicynda Moultrie Mobley and son of Bobbye Wright Mobley and the late Buford Mobley, Sr. He was a 1990 graduate of Spartanburg High School. He received his Bachelors degree from Furman University and a Masters degree from Cappella University. He was a guidance counselor for Laurens County School District. He served in the US Army. He was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. Survivors in addition to his wife and mother include two sons, Caleb Mitchell Mobley and Rasondre Boozer; one brother, Buford "Buff" (Sheila) Mobley, Jr.; nd a host of other relatives. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 2, 2020