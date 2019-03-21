|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Travis Robert White, 40, husband of Janielle Schamp White of Moss Lane passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home.
Born February 09, 1979 in Seattle, Washington he was a son of Frank White of Colorado and Karen Larsen White of Greenville. Mr. White proudly served our county in the United States Army and was a member of North Spartanburg Free Will Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his children, Brianna Klass of Colorado, Austin Klass of Inman, Connor White of Boiling Springs, Crystal White of Boiling Springs, Riley White of Boiling Springs; brothers, Erik White of Colorado and Sean White of Washington.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at North Spartanburg Free Will Baptist Church. Funeral Services with military honors will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Reverend Sammy Sutton officiating.
The family is at the home.
