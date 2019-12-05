|
CHESNEE- Tressie Belew Mossburg of 102 California Ave., Chesnee, SC, moved to a place called Heaven on Wednesday, December 04, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Walter and Flossie Belew of Walnut Ridge, AK. Born in Pocahontas, AR on January 30, 1934, she grew up in Walnut Ridge, AR. She graduated from Walnut Ridge High School where she was a member of the Girls' Ensemble and received awards in the business administration department. Also she attended Southern Baptist College, now Williams College, where she sang in the college choir and worked in the journalism department.
Tressie enjoyed growing up in Arkansas. She and her family had a singing group known as "The Belew Family" in that area. They sang at different churches and functions in the surrounding communities.
Tressie came to live in Chesnee in 1954 and became a member of Chesnee First Baptist Church in 1955 where she served as Children's Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Director, Church Training Director, Welcome Committee and in many other areas. She was also a member of the Francis Finger Sunday School Class.
Tressie loved living in Chesnee and loved its people. She told people she wouldn't want to move anywhere except to a place called Heaven.
She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross at Spartanburg General Hospital, now Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, for several years.
She was co-founder of Mossburg's 5 & 10 Store in Chesnee in 1955 and worked many years in the retail business in Chesnee and Spartanburg. She also was office manager at Mossburg's Sign Products for many years.
Tressie was predeceased by a son, Hugh Mossburg, Jr., a sister, Tommie Jean Williams of Cabot, AR and a brother, Jerrell Belew of Portia, AR. Survivors include a son, Gary A. Mossburg and wife, Allison, grandson, Trey Walker, a granddaughter, Leslie M. Johnson and husband, Travis and great-grandsons, Hughston and Hayden Johnson, and a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Mossburg. Also surviving are many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6:30 until 8:30 PM Friday, December 6, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Chesnee First Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Gary Grogan and Rev. Henry Coley. Interment will be at Springhill Memorial Gardens, Chesnee.
Pallbearers will be Gary Mossburg, Trey Walker, Travis Johnson, Thomas Mossburg, Albert Mossburg, Tony McKinney, Mitchell Upchurch and Cole Suhy. Honorary Escorts will be Hughston Johnson and Hayden Johnson.
Memorials may be made to Chesnee First Baptist Church, 211 S. Kentucky Ave., Chesnee, SC 29323, Calvary Baptist Church, 451 Pleasant Valley Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice House, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at 102 King Grant Drive, Chesnee, SC.
