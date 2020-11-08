WELLFORD- Trevis Oleta Gahagan Tweed, 88, widow of James Monroe Tweed, passed away November 6, 2020.
A native of Little Laurel, NC, daughter of the late Warner and Polly Cook Gahagan, she was a retired employee of Hoechst Celanese and member of Lyman Wesleyan Church.
Surviving are four daughters, Donna Gosnell (Hayward) of Landrum, Carolyn Wilson (Dean) of Wellford, Peggy Bowers (Denny) of Inman and Cathi Tweed of the home; one brother, Richard Gahagan of Campobello; three grandchildren, Ryan Wilson (Carol), Kevin Jackson, and Torsten Hallman (Lacey); and three great-grandchildren, Zachary Brown, Raylen Jackson and Aaron Wilson.
She was also predeceased by four brothers and one sister.
While the loss is huge, Trevis leaves behind the example of a caring life to her daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Pastor Martha Rampey and Rev. John O'Blenis. The service will be webcast at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Burial will follow in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens.
Her body will lie in state from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.
Visitation will be held Monday at the graveside following the committal service. The family request that everyone please observe social distancing guidelines.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Hospice, 1530 Drayton Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
