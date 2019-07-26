|
DUNCAN, SC- Trey Steven Lawson, 34, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Steve and Peggy Lawson.
Survivors include an aunt and uncles, Eddie and Sandra Turner, Darren Lawson, Arthur Lawson; cousins, Crystal Huffman, Jason Smith and Zackary Lawson; two special friends, Kristie Rivera and Tony Fischer. He was predeceased by grandparents, Frank and Peggy Lawson.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Johnson officiating. Family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to service.
