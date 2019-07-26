Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Trey Lawson Obituary
DUNCAN, SC- Trey Steven Lawson, 34, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Steve and Peggy Lawson.
Survivors include an aunt and uncles, Eddie and Sandra Turner, Darren Lawson, Arthur Lawson; cousins, Crystal Huffman, Jason Smith and Zackary Lawson; two special friends, Kristie Rivera and Tony Fischer. He was predeceased by grandparents, Frank and Peggy Lawson.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Johnson officiating. Family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to service.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 26, 2019
