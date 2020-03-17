|
COWPENS, SC- Tristen Danielle Tucker, 21, of 2002 Bonner Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Jennifer Frye and Danny Ray Tucker and step-daughter, of Jill Cooley Tucker. She loved being a Mom, spending time with her son, her Nanny and Papa and her sister, Briana. She enjoyed drawing, sunflowers and was a homemaker. Miss Tucker was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Surviving is a son, Calyx Zayne Mahaffey of the home; a brother, Dustin Roger Cox of Spartanburg; a sister, Briana Stewart and husband, Dougie of Gaffney; paternal grandparents, Fran and Allen Gowan of Gaffney; maternal grandmother, Kathy Frye of Chesnee; maternal grandfather, Reggie Frye of Chesnee; two nieces, Harper and Gracie; a nephew, Grayson.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Pastor Billy Kersh. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 17, 2020