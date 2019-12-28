|
Mr. Troy Edward Norris, 67 entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the husband of his beloved wife Joyce Ann Norris, of 33 years, and son of the late Charles and Lillian W. Norris. Mr. Norris was a member of Fernwood Baptist Church and was employed by Service Masters for over 15 years. He is preceded in death by his brother James Earl Norris.
Mr. Norris is survived by two daughters: Sonya and Tonya Norris; one son, Jermaine Petty; one sister, Shirley (Willow) Hurd; ten grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
