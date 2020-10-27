BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Trudy Ann Lawrentz Vess, 64, of Boiling Springs passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home. She was the widow of Craig Walter Vess.
Mrs. Vess was a native of Ashland, Ohio and a daughter of the late Donald and Geraldine Ames Lawrentz. She was a long time employee of Hardee's and Walmart. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include a brother: Mark Lawrentz. She was predeceased by a granddaughter: Cyrah Vess and a sister: Sharon Robbins.
The family will meet friends at the home. There will be no services at this time.
