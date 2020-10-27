1/
Trudy Ann Lawrentz Vess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trudy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Trudy Ann Lawrentz Vess, 64, of Boiling Springs passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home. She was the widow of Craig Walter Vess.
Mrs. Vess was a native of Ashland, Ohio and a daughter of the late Donald and Geraldine Ames Lawrentz. She was a long time employee of Hardee's and Walmart. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include a brother: Mark Lawrentz. She was predeceased by a granddaughter: Cyrah Vess and a sister: Sharon Robbins.
The family will meet friends at the home. There will be no services at this time.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved