|
|
GREER- Trudy Fowler Sherbert, 77, of 106 Cathedral Drive went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Francis Downtown, Greenville.
A native of Woodruff, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Hazel Johnson Fowler. She was a member of Praise Cathedral and was a homemaker. She was a graduate of Woodruff High School and Anderson College and held many offices in Medical Auxillaries.
She was a devoted mother who faithfully supported her sons' sporting events all of their school years. Trudy's kitchen was a favorite gathering place for the friends of her sons, one year the yearbook featured her picture with the caption "Trudy's Kitchen", a testament of her love for family and friends.
Surviving are two sons, Dr. J. David Sherbert (Cindy) of Greenville and Christian E. Sherbert (Liz) of Beaufort; one sister, Dayna Fowler Chumley (Gary) of Woodruff; 5 grandchildren, Davis Sherbert, Caroline Sherbert, Elizabeth Ann Sherbert, Liza Ray Sherbert and Carson Sherbert. She was predeceased by a son, T. Ray Sherbert Jr. and a sister, Kimberly F. Fowler.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel in Woodruff. Interment will follow in Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, Enoree.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Praise Cathedral, 3390 Brushy Creek Road, Greer, S.C. 29650 or a church of your choice.
The family is at Dayna and Gary Chumley, 301 Allen Bridge Road, Woodruff and at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 22, 2019