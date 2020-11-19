Trudy Snoddy, 63, of 33A Palmetto Dr., Inman, S.C., entered into eternal rest on November 17, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.A native of Spartanburg, S.C., Mrs. Snoddy was the wife of Samuel Snoddy and daughter of the late Junior and Madie Lyles.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters, Sabrina (Nolis) Pilgrim of Inman, S.C. and Sabrina Cureton of West Palm Beach, FL.; one son, Jaquad Cureton of West Palm Beach, FL.; two sisters, Elizabeth Lyles of Inman, S.C. and Sylvia Lyles of Boiling Springs, S.C.; four brothers, Jimmie Lee Lyles and Leon Lyles of Spartanburg and Edward Lyles and Calvin Lyles of Inman, S.C.; eight grandchildren, three Great-Grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.The Family is at the home.CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME