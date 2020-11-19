Trudy Snoddy, 63, of 33A Palmetto Dr., Inman, S.C., entered into eternal rest on November 17, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
A native of Spartanburg, S.C., Mrs. Snoddy was the wife of Samuel Snoddy and daughter of the late Junior and Madie Lyles.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: two daughters, Sabrina (Nolis) Pilgrim of Inman, S.C. and Sabrina Cureton of West Palm Beach, FL.; one son, Jaquad Cureton of West Palm Beach, FL.; two sisters, Elizabeth Lyles of Inman, S.C. and Sylvia Lyles of Boiling Springs, S.C.; four brothers, Jimmie Lee Lyles and Leon Lyles of Spartanburg and Edward Lyles and Calvin Lyles of Inman, S.C.; eight grandchildren, three Great-Grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
The Family is at the home.
