Truman Bostic
LANDRUM- Truman Ray Bostic, 73, of Landrum passed away on August 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Roy Jade Bostic and Pearl Pate Padgett.
He was a Real Estate Agent. He was a decorated Vietnam War Veteran serving in the US Army.
He is survived by two sons Matthew Bostic and Jason DeGuehery; a sister Merle Shields; and a four grandchildren Preslie Bostic, Ryleigh Bostic, Addison DeGuehery and Haven DeGuehery.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00am Friday, August 14, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home 810 Maxwell Ave,\ Greenwood, SC 29646.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
