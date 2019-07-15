|
CHESNEE, SC- Mrs. Twyla Mae Thompson Robbins, 92, formerly of Henderson Road, Chesnee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was the widow of William B. Robbins and the daughter of the late Aaron "Gettys" Thompson and Amanda Jones Thompson. She was retired from Reeves Brothers and also worked at the Spartanburg County Court House and was a member of Arrowwood Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter Jean R. Lawter (Johnny) of Chesnee and a son, Mack Glenn Robbins of Chesnee, and by four grandchildren, Michael Robbins, Ashley Robbins, Heather Young and Lesley Carpenter and by ten great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by three brothers, Walter Thompson, Guy Thompson and Wofford Thompson and by two sisters, Madge Parris and Orelia Finley.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee with Rev. Daniel Godfrey, Wayne Parris, and Rick Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral services.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials made to, Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Avenue, Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC 29303, or to Mobile Meals, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family will be at their respectful homes.
