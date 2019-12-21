|
INMAN, SC- Tyler Edward Ballard, 28, of Inman, SC, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Raleigh, NC.
Tyler was the son of Lewis Edward Ballard and the late Tracy Hood Ballard.
He was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School and a member of Hope Church. He was employed in food service.
In addition to his father and step mother, Ann Ballard, he is survived by sisters: Tara Epley of Forest City, NC and Shannon Switzer of Myrtle Beach, SC; fiance': Sam de Sousa of Raleigh, NC; aunt: Barbie Watson of Mayo.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Manning Strickland. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Keith Epley, Aaron Epley, Joshua Tran, and Jayson Poteat.
The family will be at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 21, 2019