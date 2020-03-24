|
TAYLORS- Tyler Lee Godfrey, 26, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born on March 18, 1994 in Spartanburg, he was the son of Christopher Eugene Godfrey and Barbara Ann Jones Martin and Christopher Martin. He loved his family and always had a smile. Tyler was an outdoorsman that loved animals and was an avid fisherman.
Survivors also include brother, Joshua Godfrey; grandparents, Willie Jones, Kenneth and Ruthann Christopher, Monie and Brenda Godfrey; uncles, Kevin Jones and Johnny (Alison) Godfrey; two nephews, Brantley and Harrison Godfrey; and two cousins, Jenna and Haleigh Godfrey.
Memorial Services will be held at 4PM on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3PM until 4PM prior to the service.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
