Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Tyler Lee Godfrey


1994 - 2020
Tyler Lee Godfrey Obituary
TAYLORS- Tyler Lee Godfrey, 26, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born on March 18, 1994 in Spartanburg, he was the son of Christopher Eugene Godfrey and Barbara Ann Jones Martin and Christopher Martin. He loved his family and always had a smile. Tyler was an outdoorsman that loved animals and was an avid fisherman.
Survivors also include brother, Joshua Godfrey; grandparents, Willie Jones, Kenneth and Ruthann Christopher, Monie and Brenda Godfrey; uncles, Kevin Jones and Johnny (Alison) Godfrey; two nephews, Brantley and Harrison Godfrey; and two cousins, Jenna and Haleigh Godfrey.
Memorial Services will be held at 4PM on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3PM until 4PM prior to the service.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 24, 2020
