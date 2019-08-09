Home

Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodruff Church of God
Woodruff, SC
Tymeau-The Israel Ja'kune Meredith Obituary
DUNCAN, SC- Tymeau-The Israel Ja'kune Meredith, 31 died July 29, 2019.
He was the son of Annette (Annea) Gray of Simpsonville, SC and Timothy Meredith of New York.
Other survivors include two sons, Kayden Mobley of Simpsonville, SC and Chancellor Meredith of Travelers Rest, SC; One sister, Pmichiaele (Mikey) Meredith (Chris Davis) of Duncan, SC; One brother, Juquavius Pyles, of Spartanburg, SC; Maternal grand-mother, Annie (Trudy) Griffin of Woodruff, SC;
Special friend, Carmen Williams of Woodruff, SC.
Funeral service will be held 2 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Woodruff Church of God, Woodruff, SC
with burial at Walkers Chapel Presbyterian Church, Woodruff, SC.
W.J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
