Ursula C. Benson
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ursula C. Benson passed October 23, 2020.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
J.W. WOODWARD Funeral Home
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
October 25, 2020
You are more than words can explain to me right now. There will not be a day u want cross my mind Ursula maeeee lol you believed in me and i know your at peace nor hurting anymore. I love you for life best friend urk. The perfect
Monteze Dandy
