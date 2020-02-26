|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Valerie Fodrowski Kirby, 67, wife of John J. Kirby, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 after a courageous battle against breast cancer.
Valerie was born on February 17, 1953 to the late Joseph and Lucy Ann Bollman Fodrowski. She had 40 years of experience in hospital administration at Good Samaritan Hospital in New York, Wallace Thomson in Union and Mary Black in Spartanburg.
In addition to her husband of 44 years, she is survived by two daughters, Sara Kirby and Julia Kirby Stage; and three wonderful grandchildren.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, February 29, 2020, with reception to follow at Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church (2575 Reidville Rd. Spartanburg, SC).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at BCRF.org
The family is at the home.
