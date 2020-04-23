|
|
WINTER GARDEN, FL- Van Wesley Hawkins, 66, died Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Born June 15, 1953 in Greenville, SC, Van was a son of the late Grady and Margaret Westmoreland Hawkins. He attended Manchester High School before moving to Florida. Van was employed with Disney for over 35 years. He enjoyed collecting glassware and fishing.
Van is survived by his step mother, Joanne S. Hawkins; brother, Allen Hawkins (Glenda) of Woodruff, SC; a step brother, John Mitchem of Woodruff, SC; sister in-law, Judy Hawkins; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Steve Hawkins; step brother, Mark Mitchem; and step sister, Elizabeth Mitchem.
A private burial will be held in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vineyard Church of God, 251 S. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 23, 2020