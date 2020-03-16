|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Vanessa M. Ownbey, 68, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at White Oak Manor. Born November 16, 1951 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Pawnees Berry Miller and Robert Monroe Miller, Sr.
Vanessa was a graduate of Cecil's Business College, a homemaker, and was a member of Park Hills First Baptist Church of God, where she served as choir director and the pianist. Her grandchildren knew her as "YaYa." Her favorite things in life were to play music, work her puzzles, read literature and loved her South Carolina Gamecocks.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Gary Ownbey; her sons, Jarrod Ownbey (Stacy) of Pawley's Island, SC, Jordan Ownbey of Boiling Springs, SC, and Erin Lowe of Roebuck, SC; grandchildren, Morgan Hinkleman, Madison Ownbey, McKenna Ownbey, all of Pawley's Island, SC and Ethan McGee of Roebuck, SC; siblings, Sharon Byers (The Rev. Mitchell Byers) of Cowpens, SC, James A. Miller of Gaffney, SC, and Larry Paul Miller of Boiling Springs, SC. She was also predeceased by a grandson, Sawyer McGee and a brother, Robert "Bobby" Miller, Jr.
Visitation will be at 6:00 – 8:00 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Mitchell Byers and The Rev. Nathan Didway. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , Carolina Chapter, 4530 Park Road, Suite 230, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 16, 2020