Varshaben (Pramodbhai) Patel
1952 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Varshaben Pramodbhai Patel, 67, of 177 Flatview Way, Spartanburg, South Carolina, passed away at her home.
Born in India, on November 3, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Jashbhai Patel and Hanshben Jashbhai Patel and was the wife of Pramodbhai Patel.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Priya Patel and her husband Manish of Spartanburg; son, Vishal Patel and his wife Krishma of Atlanta; sister, Amita Patel and her husband Mukesh of Duluth, GA; brother, Hitendra Patel and his wife Rithben of Duluth, GA; brother-in-law, Pravinchandra Patel and two grandchildren, Kush Patel and Om Patel.
She was predeceased by her parents and one sister, Ninaben Patel.
Services will be held in the Seawright Funeral Chapel on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Service
01:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
