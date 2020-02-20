Home

Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356

Vaughn Clayton

Vaughn Clayton Obituary
CAMPOBELLO- Vaughn William Clayton, 87, of Campobello passed away on February 18, 2020.
He was the son of the late James N. and Genevieve Sawyer Clayton of Campobello.
He retired after 43 years from Bigelow Sanford Carpet Mill where he was a Head Loom Fixer. Mr. Clayton was a kind man who would give you the shirt off his back. He loved baseball, old westerns, and antique cars and trucks.
He farmed all his life and grew the best watermelons - he had an amazing touch with them. He was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church and attended Bible Baptist Church in Landrum.
Mr. Clayton is survived by his children Deborah Brown of Inman, Carlton Clayton of Campobello and James M. Clayton (Laura) of Campobello; and the mother of his children Mildred Skinner. He is also survived by two sisters Mildred Anders of Inman and Ruth Collins of Landrum; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Clayton was predeceased by his parents and one sister Geroline Duncan and his son in law Bob Brown.
If you knew Vaughn Clayton you will share in his family's grief. He was a friend to all. He fought a very hard battle with Alzheimer's the last few years and is now free from that agony.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's in his memory.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 1:00-2:00pm at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel conducted by Dr. Tommy Turner and Rev. Scott Lewellen. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home of his daughter.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
