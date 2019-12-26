Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Velma E. Parks


1926 - 2019
Velma E. Parks Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Velma Easler Bishop Parks, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Woodland Place Senior Living (formerly Windsor House). Born December 29, 1926, in the Cherokee Springs Community of Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Herring Easler and Nellie Williams Easler Robbins and widow of William Reid Parks.
Mrs. Parks was a member of Southport Church (formerly Arkwright Baptist Church) and retired from Blackman Uhler Chemical Company after 25 years of service.
Survivors include her son, James E. "Jimmy" Bishop III (Nancy) of Spartanburg, SC; son-in-law, Donald Elder of Pauline, SC; grandchildren, Richard Wayne Bishop Jr., Cheryl Marie Elder, and Casey Langford Bishop,; and great-granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Douglas. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Richard Wayne Bishop; daughter, Trudy Bishop Elder; grandson, Donald R. Elder Jr.; and brothers, Clarence Easler, CV "Mack" Easler, and Donald Easler; sister, Lanese Easler Bryson; three half-brothers; and six half-sisters.
A cryptside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. James Blackwood and Chaplain Gabe Flores. Visitation will take place at the cryptside before and after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 213 North Lanford Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
A special thank you to Heartland Hospice for all their love, concern and care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 26, 2019
