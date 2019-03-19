Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Vera Harris Dunn, 88, of 400 Walker Street, Chesnee, passed away Sunday, March 17th, in her home. Widow of Bob Dunn, Sr., she was born in Spartanburg County to Frank and Josie Bobo Harris.
Surviving are: 2 daughters, Mattie Valentine of Chesnee, Tammy Dunn-Jones, of Spartanburg; 2 brothers, John Edward Harris, of Alexandria, VA, Frank Harris, Jr., of Salisbury, NC; a sister, Ruth Harris Younger, of Chesnee; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren.
Services will be Thursday, 11:00 a.m., in The Gilmore Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment will be in Prayer, Praise, and Deliverance Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
