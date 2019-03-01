|
|
Verdier Pinckney Fritz entered into eternal rest on February 27, 2019, at the age of 95. Verdier was born on February 19, 1924, the daughter of the late Mary Ackis DuTart and Bartholomew Gaillard Pinckney.
In 1946, Verdier married Herbert Laurence (Larry) Fritz, who returned to his native Charleston after his service in World War II with the 103rd Infantry Division. As newlyweds, they lived in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Larry graduated in 1948 from N.C. State University with a degree in chemical engineering. That year, Verdier and Larry moved to Savannah, Georgia and nine years later returned to their hometown of Charleston.
Verdier is survived by her daughter Gail Fritz Puffenbarger (Douglas), her son H. Laurence Fritz, Jr. (Elizabeth Foxworth) from Spartanburg , her son Charles Fritz (Katherine), and her daughter Lauren Verdier Fritz, as well as eight grandchildren: David Morris IV (Kara), Gaillard Morris (Nancy), Elizabeth Fritz Bailey (James), Laurence Fritz III (Laura), Christine Fritz Lloyd (Andrew), Charles Fritz, Jr., Leo Green IV, and Gaillard Green; 12 great-grandchildren; 23 nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law Martha and Nancy Pinckney.
Verdier was grateful for her large extended family. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 67 years, as well as her five sisters and their spouses: Mary Darlington (Steve), Peppie Hanckel (Francis), Gail Crayton (Max), Sally Hanckel (Sonny), Caroline Dickinson (Dick); and her two brothers, Phillip Pinckney and Gaillard Pinckney; as well as her brothers and sisters-in-law George J. (Jeanette)and Gordon C. (Elaine) Fritz.
She was an active member of the Colonial Dames , the College of Charleston Alumni Association, the Carolina Assembly, the Huguenot Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the South Carolina Historical Society, and Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Verdier and Larry loved to travel internationally and to attend alumni events at both the College of Charleston and N.C. State. For fifty years they travelled to Raleigh on a regular basis to support their beloved Wolfpack football team.
A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 2, at Christ Church in Mount Pleasant. Following the service, friends and relatives are invited to attend a celebration of Verdier's life at a family home at 135 Hibben Street, Mount Pleasant, at 5 p.m.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019