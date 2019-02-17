|
|
INMAN, SC- Verlie Janelle Lawson, 83, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Golden Age Nursing Home.
Born October 14, 1935 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late William Lecil Lawson and Ruth Lawson. She was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are her daughters, Teresa Brown and husband Bobby of Gaffney, Christy Jenkins and husband Robert of Greenville; grandchildren, Josh Dill and wife Dawn, Julia Wines, Jed Wines and wife Abigail; great-grandchildren, Madison Dill, Caleb Dill, Halissa Dill, Kara Poteat and Eli Wines.
Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs with Rev. Ron Culbertson officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019