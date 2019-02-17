Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Good Shepherd Memorial Park
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verlie J. Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verlie J. Lawson


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Verlie J. Lawson Obituary
INMAN, SC- Verlie Janelle Lawson, 83, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Golden Age Nursing Home.
Born October 14, 1935 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late William Lecil Lawson and Ruth Lawson. She was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are her daughters, Teresa Brown and husband Bobby of Gaffney, Christy Jenkins and husband Robert of Greenville; grandchildren, Josh Dill and wife Dawn, Julia Wines, Jed Wines and wife Abigail; great-grandchildren, Madison Dill, Caleb Dill, Halissa Dill, Kara Poteat and Eli Wines.
Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs with Rev. Ron Culbertson officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.