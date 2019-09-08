Home

Verne Leroy Kling


1931 - 2019
Verne Leroy Kling Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Verne Leroy Kling, 88, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away August 31, 2019. Born August 1, 1931, in Howard, Kansas, he was the husband of Gretta Lea Kling and the son of the late Adam and Marie Kling. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Kling is survived by two daughters, Karlene Fenderson and husband, Brent of Spartanburg, and Karen Elder and husband, Brian of Leonia, NJ; a son, Kevin Kling and wife, Juliana of San Antonio, TX; a sister, Marjorie Doyen and husband, Mark of Bartlesville, OK.; seven grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, three step-great- grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Kling and Loren Kling; and two sisters, Alice Schwartzkopf and Lavina Harper.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1320 Fernwood Glendale Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
