COWPENS, SC- Vernia Mae Wall Pearson, 102, of Cowpens, SC, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born March 25, 1917, in Fingerville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Clement Carl Wall and Alice Ridings Wall.
Mrs. Pearson was a member of Brown's Chapel Baptist Church and retired from G & H Towing Company, Houston, TX.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Alice Parker Wood of Cowpens, SC; brothers, J. C. Wall of Angleton, TX and Sam Wall of Pacolet, SC; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, John Thomas Parker; her second husband, Andrew Franklin Pearson; daughter, Christine Parker Austin; son, John T. Parker Jr.; sister, Gladys Wall Parker; and brothers, Bill Wall, Junior Wall, and Jim Wall.
Visitation will be 12:00-12:45 PM Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Brown's Chapel Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Ralph Jett and The Rev. Eddie Smith. Burial will be in White Rose Cemetery, 708 Sunny Acres Rd., Pacolet, SC 29372.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brown's Chapel Baptist Church, 350 Green Street, Pacolet, SC 29372.
The family is at the home.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 2, 2019