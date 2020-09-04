Vernie Lindsey Owensby, age 72 of Spartanburg, died August 31, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her love ones. She was born August 29, 1948 to the late Roy Avery and Julie Bullman Lindsey. She was of the Baptist faith and worked as a school bus driver in district 2. Mrs. Owensby liked playing Bingo and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother Jerry Lindsey; two sisters Faye Hood and Lucille Beheeler.
Mrs. Owensby will be missed and is survived by her husband David H. Owensby; one son David Mark Owensby; one daughter Susan Michelle Dillard and husband George; one brother Roy Lindsey; three sisters Jean Price, Carolyn Wyatt and Carol Roddy. She will also be missed by three grandchildren Mark Owensby, Jr. and wife Jesse, Jade Marie Owensby and husband Brandon and Nicholas Lane Owensby and wife Lauren; seven great-grandchildren Hayden Mark Owensby, Ayla Sky Owensby, Aaron Seth Owensby, Brayson Lee George, Brogan Luke George, Kylee Ann Owensby and Kensley May Owensby.
No services are planned at this time.
Family will be at their respective homes.
