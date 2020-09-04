1/1
Vernie Lindsey Owensby
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernie Lindsey Owensby, age 72 of Spartanburg, died August 31, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her love ones. She was born August 29, 1948 to the late Roy Avery and Julie Bullman Lindsey. She was of the Baptist faith and worked as a school bus driver in district 2. Mrs. Owensby liked playing Bingo and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother Jerry Lindsey; two sisters Faye Hood and Lucille Beheeler.
Mrs. Owensby will be missed and is survived by her husband David H. Owensby; one son David Mark Owensby; one daughter Susan Michelle Dillard and husband George; one brother Roy Lindsey; three sisters Jean Price, Carolyn Wyatt and Carol Roddy. She will also be missed by three grandchildren Mark Owensby, Jr. and wife Jesse, Jade Marie Owensby and husband Brandon and Nicholas Lane Owensby and wife Lauren; seven great-grandchildren Hayden Mark Owensby, Ayla Sky Owensby, Aaron Seth Owensby, Brayson Lee George, Brogan Luke George, Kylee Ann Owensby and Kensley May Owensby.
No services are planned at this time.
Family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved