|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Vernon Edward McAbee, Th.D., 89, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born January 22, 1930 in Spartanburg, South Carolina to the late Vernon Lewis McAbee and Sarah Greer McAbee; and was a proud U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War.
After his military service, he began his lifelong service to His Lord and Saviour in 1952. He pastored churches across the South until 2012 when he retired from his last pastorate of 50 years at Northside Baptist Church, Gaffney, SC.
In addition to his passion for preaching the Word of God, his other legacies include: founder and director, Showers of Blessings International Radio Ministry; founder and president-emeritus, Believers Institute for Biblical Studies; general director, Prayer Baptist Missions; and moderator of Cherokee County Camp Meeting. He preached in over 1,100 revivals, Bible conferences, and mission conferences across America and overseas. He traveled over 1,500,000 miles to preach the Gospel. In 64 years of ministry, he preached over 36,000 times. He attended Mountain View Baptist Church, Cowpens.
Dr. McAbee was the honored recipient of the Order of the Palmetto by Governor Nikki Haley. His civic memberships included Republican Presidential Task Force, Republican Presidential Trust, United States Senatorial Club, Republican National Committee, and American Security Council. He was a Chaplin and Captain of the Honor Guard Burial Detail in the South Carolina State Guard.
Surviving are his wife, Jada Wood McAbee; children, Libby Chapman (Tom) and Lamar McAbee (Paula) of Spartanburg, SC and Lottie Kirby (Tim) of Gaffney, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Rebecca McKinney McAbee; and a son, Leslie McAbee.
Dr. McAbee will lie in repose 10:00-10:45 AM with funeral services at 11:00 AM Monday, July 29, 2019, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cowpens, SC, The Rev. Steven Griffith, The Rev. Dr. Joe Arthur, The Rev. Dr. Ronnie Barefield and The Rev. Dr. Larry Brown officiating. Committal, with military rites by American Legion Post #28: Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Spartanburg, SC, conducted by The Rev. Gene Rowell.
Honorary escort will be his ministerial associates.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 28, 2019