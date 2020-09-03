MOORE, SC- Vernon Eugene Smith, 84, husband of Annie McCraw Waddell Smith, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Born March 29, 1936 in La France, SC, Vernon was the son of the late Raymond and Pallie Rollison Smith. He retired from Pepsi Cola after many years of service. Following his retirement, Vernon went into business for himself, creating Vernon Smith Signs. His workmanship was displayed through the Beacon Drive-In signs and many others.
Vernon was a faithful member of River Hills Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Annie, Vernon is survived by a daughter, Karen Scruggs (Chip) of Marion, SC; grandchildren, Jamie Scruggs (Alison), Matthew Scruggs, and Anna Buffkin (Cody); a great granddaughter, Brooklynn Scruggs; a sister, Renee Scott (Steve) of Moore, SC; two nieces, Mandy Shaver and Shannon Scott; a nephew, Josh Scott; and his special friends of the Lunch Bunch.
He was predeceased by his first wife of 54 years, Ann Davis Smith.
Graveside services will be held Friday, September 4th, 11:00AM in River Hills Baptist Church cemetery, officiated by Reverend Kent Smith and Reverend Chip Scruggs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Hills Baptist Church, 5762 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369 or to Revelation Church, 1302 N. Main Street, Marion, SC 29571.
The Sign Master has gone home.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory