1/1
Vernon Eugene Smith
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE, SC- Vernon Eugene Smith, 84, husband of Annie McCraw Waddell Smith, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Born March 29, 1936 in La France, SC, Vernon was the son of the late Raymond and Pallie Rollison Smith. He retired from Pepsi Cola after many years of service. Following his retirement, Vernon went into business for himself, creating Vernon Smith Signs. His workmanship was displayed through the Beacon Drive-In signs and many others.
Vernon was a faithful member of River Hills Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Annie, Vernon is survived by a daughter, Karen Scruggs (Chip) of Marion, SC; grandchildren, Jamie Scruggs (Alison), Matthew Scruggs, and Anna Buffkin (Cody); a great granddaughter, Brooklynn Scruggs; a sister, Renee Scott (Steve) of Moore, SC; two nieces, Mandy Shaver and Shannon Scott; a nephew, Josh Scott; and his special friends of the Lunch Bunch.
He was predeceased by his first wife of 54 years, Ann Davis Smith.
Graveside services will be held Friday, September 4th, 11:00AM in River Hills Baptist Church cemetery, officiated by Reverend Kent Smith and Reverend Chip Scruggs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Hills Baptist Church, 5762 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369 or to Revelation Church, 1302 N. Main Street, Marion, SC 29571.
The Sign Master has gone home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
River Hills Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 2, 2020
Praying for you Mrs. Annie.
April and Eddie Tanner
Friend
September 2, 2020
Doug Horton
Friend
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved