|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Vernon Leroy Blackwell, 61, husband of Verline Blackwell went home to be with the Lord, Friday, July 26, 2019.
Born May 29, 1958 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Vernon Lewis Blackwell and Myrle Blackwell and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Christine Cobb of Shelby, NC.; sons, Lee Owens and Ronnie Owens both of Gaffney; brother, Joey Blackwell of Spartanburg; nephew, Brian Hopkins of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Timothy Cobb, Christopher Owens, Caleb Owens; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Cobb, Charlcie Owens and Riley Owens.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Mattie Hopkins and a grandson, Brandon Owens.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Manna Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019