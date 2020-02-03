|
|
Vernon Smith, Jr., 78, of West Columbia, SC, and formerly of 111 Burns St, Lyman, SC, died, January 30, 2020. A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was the widower of Joyce Dantzler Smith and son of the late Vernon Smith, Sr. and Della Elizabeth Cohen Smith. He was a member of New Trinity Baptist Church, a graduate of Florence Chapel High School, and a former employee of GE. He is survived by two sons, Tony Smith and Michael C. (Pamela) Dantzler; one daughter, Tammy Steadman-Bates; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard (Iola) Smith, Bobby L. (Betty) Smith, and Donald (Angie) Smith; one sister, Elizabeth Wakefield; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at New Trinity Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at 111 Burns St, Lyman, SC.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 3, 2020