Vernon Wade Pace
DUNCAN- Vernon Wade Pace, 87, widower of Betty Sloan Pace, passed away September 8, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Jethro Henry and Winnie Ivester Pace, he was a retired supervisor for Lyman Printing and Finishing and of the Christian faith.
Surviving are a son, Steven Pace of Moore; a daughter, Cynthia Windsor (Clay) of Spartanburg; a sister, Lavada Casey of Lyman; four grandchildren, Natalie Kellett, Nathan Windsor, Stephanie Lister and Aaron Pace; seven great-grandchildren, Brianna and Olivia Lister, Cruz and Aspen Pace, Peyton Grace, Knox and Jax Kellett; step-granddaughter, Jami Burnette; and step-great-granddaughter, Jada Burnette.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at Ft. Prince Memorial Gardens, conducted by Rev. Keith Kelly.
Visitation will be held after the service at the cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ft. Prince Memorial Gardens
