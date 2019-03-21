Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
393 E. Main Street
Spartanburg, SC
Visitation
Following Services
First Presbyterian Church - in the church parlor
393 E. Main Street
Spartanburg, SC
Vernon Williams Patterson III


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vernon Williams Patterson III Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Vernon Williams Patterson III, 61, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Born in Spartanburg on October 2, 1957, Vernon was a son of Sylvia Turner Patterson and the late Vernon Williams Patterson, Jr.
Vernon was a graduate of The Spartanburg Day School and Hampden- Sydney College. After college, he moved to Los Angeles, California, where he lived until he returned to Spartanburg in 2016. Vernon was very creative, and his jobs in Los Angeles included ghostwriting for Richard Blackwell, writing press releases for national publications and marketing in the entertainment world.
In addition to his mother, Vernon is survived by his brother, Perry Turner Patterson and his wife, Denise, and their children, Anna Catherine, Perry, Jr., and William, all of Spartanburg, SC. He is also survived by his uncle, Virgil Patterson and his wife, Liz, of Naples, FL; many cousins; and life-long friend, Jeanette Feaster.
He was predeceased by his father and uncles, Richard Perry Turner of Greer, SC and John Q. Marshall of Greenville, SC.
A service will be held Saturday, March 23rd, 1:00PM in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church, officiated by The Reverend Joanne R. Hull.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church parlor.
In remembrance of Vernon, memorials may be made to The Diabetes Fund, Spartanburg Regional Foundation, 101 E. Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; The Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
