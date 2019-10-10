|
(July 5, 1945- October 6, 2019)
Veronica Lee Peroglio, 74, entered into eternal rest on October 6, 2019 at her home at Carolina Gardens, Irmo, SC. She was born on July 5,1945 in Conway, SC to the late Pearl Dukes Lee and James Tillman Lee.
She graduated from Conway High School, was employed in the food industry and met the love of her life, Fausto, in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. They were married in Charleston, but soon left the U.S. to live in northern Italy where Fausto was born. He was an accomplished professional pianist and had appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show at age 15! They lived in Italy for the next 25 years until Fausto's death in 1998. Veronica then moved back to her homeland to be near family in Tampa, Florence, Conway, and Spartanburg. She made her home in Spartanburg for the next 13 years.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, worked at Spring Arbor and Eden Terrace in food preparation for residents, and made many friends in the Hampton Heights Community. She spoke fluent Italian, was a whiz at trivia games, and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. In 2011, she became disabled and began living in assisted living in Irmo, SC. She soon adapted to community living and thrived in her new role as resident volunteer. She tended the raised vegetable garden, gave advice to the cooks, made numerous table flower arrangements, read to residents, called bingo, and was a friend to many. All who knew her loved her, and she loved many. She had special friends who took her to lunch and loved her like family. She enjoyed many visits from family, friends, children, and puppies-- and they all loved visiting her! Children were drawn to her and loved her very much.
When she became terminally ill, she remained at Carolina Gardens where the angels on staff cared for her with the help of Crescent Hospice; close friends were able to visit. She was a wonderful person who will be remembered forever for her smile and sweet disposition. As we mourn her passing, we celebrate in the joy that she no longer suffers from her afflictions. Sweet dreams, dear sister, aunt, and friend.
Veronica is survived by two sisters, Gwenn Dyson (Sid) of Tampa, Dale Kibler (Dr. Larry) of Mt. Pleasant, and one brother, Dr. James T. Lee Jr (Judy) of Florence. She is survived by nieces Kristen K Moldenhauer (Max), Hannah L. Davis (John), Laura Lee, and Eleanor Lee as well as nephews Dr. Scott Kibler (Katie), and Sam Dyson. She is survived by five great nieces and one great nephew.
A family celebration of Veronica's life will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to Dr. Laurel Weston of Spartanburg for her excellent care, Carolina Gardens at Harbison, and Crescent Hospice for excellent supportive care.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 415 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to Crescent Hospice, 1370 Browning Road, Suite 120, Columbia, SC 29210.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019