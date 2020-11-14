ROEBUCK- Vickey Satterfield West, 67, wife of the late Larry Dean West, died Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Vickey was born on April 21, 1953 to Ereline Hawkins Satterfield Benson and the late Joseph Satterfield. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all. Vickey was an active member of Canaan Baptist Church where she served in the Children's Ministry and the choir. She also loved The Vine Church where her son pastors. Vickey was Dorman High School Football's biggest fan.
She is also survived by two sons, Tyler Dean West of Moore, Benjamin Larry West (Lisa) of Olympia, WA; daughter, Olivia Ott (Timothy) of Spartanburg; and a brother, Phillip Satterfield (Linda) of Roebuck.
Vickey was blessed with three grandchildren, Madeline Ott, Ayden Ott, and Trent Edwards.
The family will receive friends from 2:00PM to 2:45PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Roebuck Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 3:00PM officiated by Reverend Tyler West.
Interment will be in the Roebuck Baptist Church Cemetery.
In remembrance of Vickey, memorials may be made to Canaan Baptist Church; 701 Canaan Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29306 or The Vine Church; PO Box 5723, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
