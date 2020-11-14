1/1
Vickey (Satterfield) West
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROEBUCK- Vickey Satterfield West, 67, wife of the late Larry Dean West, died Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Vickey was born on April 21, 1953 to Ereline Hawkins Satterfield Benson and the late Joseph Satterfield. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all. Vickey was an active member of Canaan Baptist Church where she served in the Children's Ministry and the choir. She also loved The Vine Church where her son pastors. Vickey was Dorman High School Football's biggest fan.
She is also survived by two sons, Tyler Dean West of Moore, Benjamin Larry West (Lisa) of Olympia, WA; daughter, Olivia Ott (Timothy) of Spartanburg; and a brother, Phillip Satterfield (Linda) of Roebuck.
Vickey was blessed with three grandchildren, Madeline Ott, Ayden Ott, and Trent Edwards.
The family will receive friends from 2:00PM to 2:45PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Roebuck Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 3:00PM officiated by Reverend Tyler West.
Interment will be in the Roebuck Baptist Church Cemetery.
In remembrance of Vickey, memorials may be made to Canaan Baptist Church; 701 Canaan Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29306 or The Vine Church; PO Box 5723, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 02:45 PM
Roebuck Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Roebuck Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
November 13, 2020
Vickey was an amazing women. I loved having her as a church friend at Canaan. A very beautiful soul walking with the angels. We will keep the family in our prayers!
Kimberly Pearson
Friend
November 13, 2020
Libby,Tyler,Ben, my heart breaks for all of you, as well as, her precious grandchildren she loved so much. She was so proud of all of you. She will be missed so much by me and many others. I love you all and will be praying for comfort and peace in the coming days. Judy Sherbert
Judy Sherbert
Family
November 13, 2020
Rest In Peace my dear cousin. My prayers for the family to be comforted by God the father. You will be missed here but welcomed by Jesus in Heaven. Tommy Pearson
Tommy Pearson
Family
November 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cris Foster
Friend
November 13, 2020
I am so saddened to hear about Vickeys passing. May God be with her family during this time.
Mary Shook
Friend
November 14, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
November 13, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about your loss. You all will be in our prayers.
Mike and Cathy Cudd
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved